Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Flex by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at $830,009.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,009.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,943 shares of company stock worth $4,055,311 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.03. 372,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,293,468. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $30.93.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

