Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Update

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,500 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the February 29th total of 556,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CLDT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.46 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

