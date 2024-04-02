Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the February 29th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $675,183,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.4% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,367,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,268 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.30.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.96. 19,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,738. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $203.85 and a twelve month high of $252.85.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.31%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

