Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the February 29th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,547,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,547,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 305,628 shares of company stock valued at $85,753,347 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $791,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in Arista Networks by 507.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Arista Networks by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock traded down $11.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,261. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $307.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.