Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Update

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,500 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the February 29th total of 838,700 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Genesco Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:GCO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.91. 5,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,982. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.59. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.66 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. Genesco’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

