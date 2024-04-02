Short Interest in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Declines By 12.8%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the February 29th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Grid Dynamics

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,790,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,103,760.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,790,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,103,760.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,884 shares of company stock worth $1,170,405. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 108,330 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. 8,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,007. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.