COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.68, but opened at $9.26. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 171,834 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $222,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,036,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,912,732.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other COMPASS Pathways news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 15,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $166,529.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,079,107 shares in the company, valued at $43,156,952.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $222,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,036,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,912,732.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,936 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 186,040 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth approximately $11,899,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth approximately $9,516,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,812,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 169.7% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 510,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 321,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Further Reading

