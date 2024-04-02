FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the February 29th total of 4,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,941,000 after purchasing an additional 494,184 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 951.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,065,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,351,000 after purchasing an additional 328,042 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,405,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,033,000 after purchasing an additional 95,467 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE FSK traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.03. 594,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,934. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.