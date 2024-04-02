Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Down 7.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $71.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Disc Medicine traded as low as $30.86 and last traded at $31.64. 96,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 381,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IRON. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $6,934,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,449,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,779,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,347,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Disc Medicine by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Disc Medicine by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,160,000 after acquiring an additional 99,092 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Disc Medicine by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 122,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Disc Medicine by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 34,821 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $797,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $726.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.18.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

