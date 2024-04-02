CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Critical Comparison

CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI – Get Free Report) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

CMTSU Liquidation has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CMTSU Liquidation and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A CI&T 7.11% 15.96% 7.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

92.5% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of CMTSU Liquidation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CMTSU Liquidation and CI&T’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CI&T $447.40 million 1.35 $26.55 million $0.22 20.46

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than CMTSU Liquidation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CMTSU Liquidation and CI&T, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMTSU Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A CI&T 0 5 1 0 2.17

CI&T has a consensus price target of $5.58, suggesting a potential upside of 24.63%.

Summary

CI&T beats CMTSU Liquidation on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMTSU Liquidation

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services. The company also offers managed services; and enterprise application, IT strategy, and business process consultancy services, as well as project planning, systems implementation and integration, training and change management, and application management. Its application development and management/staffing services provide analysis, design, development, testing and quality assurance, implementation, and maintenance of its client's business applications. In addition, the company offers staffing services covering software development lifecycle, as well as steady-state operations; and sells various IT hardware and software products. It serves Global 2000 blue-chip companies in industries, such as manufacturing, retail, education, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, financial services, and the public sector. The company was formerly known as Ciber, Inc. and changed its name to CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. in June 2017. CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Denver, Colorado. On April 9, 2017, CMTSU Liquidation, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on December 20, 2018.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

