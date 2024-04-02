Visa (NYSE:V) & Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Critical Comparison

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) and Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maplebear and Visa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maplebear $3.04 billion 3.24 -$1.62 billion N/A N/A Visa $32.65 billion 15.68 $17.27 billion $8.69 32.09

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Maplebear.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maplebear N/A N/A N/A Visa 53.92% 50.02% 20.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Maplebear and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

63.1% of Maplebear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Maplebear and Visa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maplebear 0 10 12 0 2.55 Visa 0 5 17 0 2.77

Maplebear presently has a consensus target price of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.04%. Visa has a consensus target price of $295.82, suggesting a potential upside of 6.33%. Given Visa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Visa is more favorable than Maplebear.

Summary

Visa beats Maplebear on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services. The company also provides acceptance solutions, which include Cybersource that provides modular and value-added services for connecting merchants to payment processing; risk and identity solutions, such as Visa Advanced Authorization, Visa Secure, Visa Risk and Decision Manager, Visa Consumer Authentication Service, and payment-decisioning solutions for fraud prevention; and Visa Consulting and Analytics, a payment consulting advisory services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brand names. The company serves merchants, financial institutions, and government entities. Visa Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.