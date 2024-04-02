1,124 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,124 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,263,000. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $22,361,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,244 shares of company stock worth $58,930,611 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

CDNS stock traded down $7.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.48. The company had a trading volume of 109,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,236. The stock has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 81.71, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $194.01 and a one year high of $327.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.39 and a 200-day moving average of $273.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

