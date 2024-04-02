Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.70 Per Share

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 2.70 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45.

Watsco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Watsco has a payout ratio of 61.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Watsco to earn $16.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO stock opened at $433.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.91. Watsco has a one year low of $298.79 and a one year high of $441.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Watsco’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Watsco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Watsco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

