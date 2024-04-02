Veracity Capital LLC Takes $414,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at $41,283,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,484 shares of company stock valued at $126,630,341 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded down $3.20 on Tuesday, hitting $269.24. 205,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,499. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

