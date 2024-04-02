Chico Wealth RIA Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Chico Wealth RIA boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.5% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $490.25. 2,191,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,505,105. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $471.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.13 and a 52-week high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $6,917,281.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $295,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,568 shares in the company, valued at $19,993,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,502,805 shares of company stock valued at $703,056,383 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

