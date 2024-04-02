SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $243.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.29. The stock has a market cap of $148.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $190.37 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.