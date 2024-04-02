SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,875 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 142.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 25,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 833.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 94,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 84,300 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI opened at $114.95 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.83 and a 200 day moving average of $114.97.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3056 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.