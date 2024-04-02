Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $259.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $365.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.06. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

