Five Oceans Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Barclays were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 127.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

BCS opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 16.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.2671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

