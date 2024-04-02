Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,410,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,238,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 842,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,341,000 after purchasing an additional 676,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,755,000 after purchasing an additional 509,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Takeda Pharmaceutical

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.7 %

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

