Five Oceans Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,891,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Chubb by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $257.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

