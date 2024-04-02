4,733 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Bought by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 184,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $2,104,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $11,533,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 352.8% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 101,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SNY opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 58.47%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

