Five Oceans Advisors Buys 573 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $147.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

