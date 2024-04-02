7,314 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,469 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,518,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,383,000 after purchasing an additional 746,756 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

