Five Oceans Advisors Cuts Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Five Oceans Advisors reduced its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $71,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $36.78.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

