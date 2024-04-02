Five Oceans Advisors Sells 6,526 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Five Oceans Advisors decreased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:DFIS opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $759.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

