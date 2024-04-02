Five Oceans Advisors Acquires 593 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Stellantis were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stellantis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after buying an additional 7,883,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $451,611,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,714,000 after buying an additional 20,972,806 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at $232,047,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,671,000 after purchasing an additional 185,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLA opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $29.51.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $3,892,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,235,426.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

