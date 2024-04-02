Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VNQ opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

