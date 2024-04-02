BitShares Hits Market Cap of $11.31 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $11.31 million and $168,130.48 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001471 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000877 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000730 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

