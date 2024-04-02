Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 123 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,728,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,025,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,453.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 437,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,670,000 after acquiring an additional 431,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 463.5% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 493,053 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after acquiring an additional 405,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.7 %

PANW opened at $279.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.84. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Northland Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

