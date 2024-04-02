Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $314,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $42.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.