Invesco Asia (IAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.90 on April 23rd

Invesco Asia (LON:IAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Invesco Asia Stock Up 1.6 %

LON:IAT opened at GBX 314 ($3.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £209.91 million, a P/E ratio of 981.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. Invesco Asia has a fifty-two week low of GBX 283 ($3.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 349 ($4.38). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 301.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 303.42.

Insider Transactions at Invesco Asia

In related news, insider Neil Rogan purchased 11,437 shares of Invesco Asia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £34,196.63 ($42,928.23). In other Invesco Asia news, insider Neil Rogan bought 11,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £34,196.63 ($42,928.23). Also, insider Sonya Huen Rogerson bought 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £5,962.64 ($7,485.11). Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Asia Company Profile

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

