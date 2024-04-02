SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $413.37 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $419.20. The stock has a market cap of $134.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

