SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 2,060 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 78,158 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS:SMMD opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.