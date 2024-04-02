SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $969.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $959.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $881.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33. The company has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $968.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

