Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $63.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

