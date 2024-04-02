HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,100 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the February 29th total of 275,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Stock Performance

HSTM opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSTM shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

