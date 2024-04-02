Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Up 15.6% in March

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 720,300 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the February 29th total of 623,100 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Hawkins stock opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.15. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

About Hawkins

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.