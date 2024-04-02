Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires 3,076 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission makes up approximately 2.3% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.56% of Allison Transmission worth $29,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 77,402 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 62.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after buying an additional 307,322 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,576,000 after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 217,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 110,722 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $467,263.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.9 %

ALSN opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $82.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

