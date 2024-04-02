Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises 2.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $33,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.54.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $257.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $262.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.75 and its 200-day moving average is $202.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.