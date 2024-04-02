Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the February 29th total of 974,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IKNA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ikena Oncology
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ikena Oncology
Ikena Oncology Price Performance
Shares of IKNA stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.33.
About Ikena Oncology
Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ikena Oncology
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Canoo, Inc. Bites the Dust: Mullen Automotive Is a Better Bet
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.