Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the February 29th total of 974,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IKNA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ikena Oncology by 2,913.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.33.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

