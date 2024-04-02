Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 1,029 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 297,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises about 1.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $19,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,637,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,830,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,780,000 after purchasing an additional 423,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

FAST stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

