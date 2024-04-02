Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the February 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $157,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,123,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HOVNP stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $19.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

