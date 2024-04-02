Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 42 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.10% of Nordson worth $15,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 461.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDSN. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nordson

Nordson Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $271.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $208.77 and a 52-week high of $276.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.