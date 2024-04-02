Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 42 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.10% of Nordson worth $15,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 461.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Nordson Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $271.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $208.77 and a 52-week high of $276.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.
Nordson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.
About Nordson
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
