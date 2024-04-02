Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Trimble were worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Trimble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,771,371.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,146 shares of company stock worth $822,509. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

