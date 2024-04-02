Norris Perne & French LLP MI Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,733 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 405,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $38,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TJX opened at $99.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.11.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

