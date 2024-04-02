Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 100.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 96.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576,719 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 84.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 79.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,494,000 after acquiring an additional 513,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.78 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,305,000 shares of company stock worth $70,572,750. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

