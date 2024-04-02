Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $340.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.98 and a 52 week high of $348.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.06. The firm has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

