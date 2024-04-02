Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $15,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kenvue by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Kenvue by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

