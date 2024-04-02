Five Oceans Advisors Boosts Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2,317.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 51,903 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SONY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.62 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

